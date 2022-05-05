Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Announce $1.93 EPS

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) to post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $153.34 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.