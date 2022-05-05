Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after buying an additional 83,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.