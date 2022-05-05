Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Sangamo Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 202,795 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

