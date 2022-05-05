Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to announce $98.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. Veritex posted sales of $79.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $402.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.60 million to $410.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $474.30 million to $494.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Veritex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $34.00. 361,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.