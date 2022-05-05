Analysts Expect Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.61). Astria Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astria Therapeutics.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,115,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATXS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

