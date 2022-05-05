Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.30. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

