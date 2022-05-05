Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) to post sales of $47.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.98 million to $48.20 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $46.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $189.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $190.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $200.95 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $205.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after acquiring an additional 139,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,464. The company has a market capitalization of $421.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

