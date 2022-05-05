Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.33 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $17.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.90. 4,252,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,269. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $343.98 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after buying an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

