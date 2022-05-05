Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of ($2.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,118,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

