Analysts Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) PT at C$9.88

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.59. The company had a trading volume of 229,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,134. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$15.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.29 million. On average, analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.