Analysts Set Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Target Price at $14.60

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 132,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $400,001.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,844,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,551,306.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 217,891 shares of company stock worth $647,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clene by 9,823.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNN opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

