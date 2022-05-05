Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price at $129.08

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.34. 1,267,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.