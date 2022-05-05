Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Target Price at $10.56

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several brokerages have commented on ECNCF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

