Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Target Price at $51.38

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:HOG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.21. 10,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,707. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

