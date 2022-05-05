Analysts Set Informa plc (LON:INF) PT at GBX 656.60

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.20).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.31) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.00) to GBX 568 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.56) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
In other news, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.57), for a total value of £41,856.42 ($52,287.85). Also, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.52), for a total transaction of £162,040.34 ($202,423.91).
Shares of LON:INF
opened at GBX 578.20 ($7.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 585.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 553.98. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628 ($7.85). The firm has a market cap of £8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58.
About Informa (Get Rating)
Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
