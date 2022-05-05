Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) PT at C$125.70

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$125.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

TSE:TIH opened at C$110.45 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$100.52 and a 1 year high of C$124.25. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$116.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,875. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,312,325. Insiders sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

