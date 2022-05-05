AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.58

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 4100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $591.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.17.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($3.41). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

