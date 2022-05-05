Angela K. Freeman Sells 28,054 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CHRW traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

