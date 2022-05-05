Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) target price on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.22) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.73) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.22) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,200 ($52.47) to GBX 4,400 ($54.97) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,583.75 ($44.77).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,651.50 ($45.62) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($29.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($62.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £48.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,843.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,351.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,991,266.71).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.