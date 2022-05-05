Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,645 ($20.55) price target on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,500 ($18.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.36) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,340 ($16.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,453.89 ($18.16).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,527.50 ($19.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,968.50 ($24.59). The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,615.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,464.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

