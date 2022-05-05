Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $556,906.56 and approximately $13,046.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00160460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00343694 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

