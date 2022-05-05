AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

NYSE:ATR opened at $116.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.81. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $109.55 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,280,000 after purchasing an additional 213,084 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,754,000 after purchasing an additional 223,590 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 47.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after purchasing an additional 373,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

