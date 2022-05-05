Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.79 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.63. 2,492,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 834,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,588,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 583.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

