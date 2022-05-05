Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $110.42 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.