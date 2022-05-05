Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of AQST stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,613. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.41.

AQST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

