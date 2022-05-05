Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $350,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

NYSE:CMG traded down $82.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,352.49. 9,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,522.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,603.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

