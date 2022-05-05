Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

About Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

