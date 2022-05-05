Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 153.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 249.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.