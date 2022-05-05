Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 530,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,886. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $247.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.