Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 530,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,886. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $247.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
