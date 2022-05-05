Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Lowered to $90.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.56.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.61%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,993 shares of company stock worth $8,108,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $102,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

