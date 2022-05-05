ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 480,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after buying an additional 114,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81.

