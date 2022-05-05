ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.0184

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. ARMOR has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $26,449.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00219274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00466315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039213 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,594.14 or 1.93687535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

