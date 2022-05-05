Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.63

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.63 and last traded at $83.72, with a volume of 4741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

