Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0215 on Exchanges

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $282,194.03 and $1,037.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,424.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.72 or 0.07524314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00265994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.52 or 0.00759146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00077533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.77 or 0.00573151 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005830 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

