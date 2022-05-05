ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €780.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €780.00 ($821.05) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($631.58) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($889.47) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($978.95) price objective on ASML in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($631.58) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,010.53) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

