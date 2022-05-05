Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,743 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

