Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $280.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.26 and a 52 week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

