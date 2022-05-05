Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $163.00 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.79) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 120.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

