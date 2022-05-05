Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.