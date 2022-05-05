Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in FMC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

