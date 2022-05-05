Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.18 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 162,105 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.