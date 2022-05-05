Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

PHM opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

