Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $77.33 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

