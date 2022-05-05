Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 5,293.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,281 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $254,231,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock valued at $108,714,509. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.