Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Masco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 9.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

MAS stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

