Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 386 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Wayfair by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.58.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W stock opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.95.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

