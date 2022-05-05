Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

ATKR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Atkore by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

