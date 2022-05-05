Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATASY. Societe Generale cut Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlantia from €18.70 ($19.68) to €18.90 ($19.89) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €20.00 ($21.05) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

OTCMKTS ATASY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 34,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

