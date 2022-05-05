AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure updated its FY22 guidance to $(1.07)-$(1.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.51. 411,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,518. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,284,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

