Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADSK. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $180.19 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.86.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $210,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 462.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

